Teenage boy killed when minivan, horse-drawn buggy collide in Ashtabula County

The 16-year-old, who was a passenger in the buggy, was pronounced dead at the scene

WINDSOR TWP., Ohio (AP) – A teenage boy was killed when the Amish horse-drawn buggy he was riding in was struck from behind by a minivan in northeastern Ohio.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 322 in Windsor Township, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s post in Ashtabula County.

The buggy was traveling eastbound along the shoulder of the highway when it was struck by an eastbound minivan driven by 53-year-old Steven Mares, of Newbury Township.

Sixteen-year-old Norman Detweiler, of Middlefield, a passenger in the buggy, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mares was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.