CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a fight between two students at a Catholic school in Cleveland ended with a 13-year-old girl being stabbed and seriously injured.

The stabbing at Holy Name Elementary School occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cleveland Diocese officials didn’t say what sparked the fight, but said it involved the 13-year-old — who is an eighth-grade student — and a fifth-grade student, whose gender wasn’t disclosed.

Authorities say the younger student stabbed the teen in the neck and chin. The girl was hospitalized in serious condition, but the younger student wasn’t injured.

The younger student was arrested, but it’s not clear what charges the student is facing.

Authorities say a knife was recovered at the scene.