AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen was killed in a shooting in Akron Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called bout 8:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Elma Street on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the 17-year-old victim was outside with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to Akron City Hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending notification of family.