Teen killed, 3 wounded in Cincinnati neighborhood shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A shooting in a Cincinnati neighborhood left a teenage boy dead and three other people wounded.

Authorities say the shooting in the Walnut Hills area occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

City police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls about shots fired and soon found the four victims. Sixteen-year-old Ladarius Evans was pronounced dead a short time later.

The three wounded victims — whose names were not released — were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.