Teen killed, 3 wounded in Cincinnati neighborhood shooting

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CINCINNATI (AP) — A shooting in a Cincinnati neighborhood left a teenage boy dead and three other people wounded.

Authorities say the shooting in the Walnut Hills area occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

City police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls about shots fired and soon found the four victims. Sixteen-year-old Ladarius Evans was pronounced dead a short time later.

The three wounded victims — whose names were not released — were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com