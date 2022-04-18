MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A teen charged in connection to the death of a Bluffton police officer is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was putting down stop sticks on I-75 in Hancock County on March 31 when he was hit by a car and killed.

Dominic Francis (Photo courtesy: Blufftonicon.com)

Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid was a passenger in the car that killed him.

Dante Tate

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the car was speeding away from law enforcement, which is why Officer Francis was putting down stop sticks.

According to OSHP, Tate and two others ran from the car after hitting the officer.

Investigators later arrested Tate in Elyria in a stolen vehicle.

He’s charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

Emin Johnson, 20, of Euclid, is charged with manslaughter.

Zachary Love, 21, of Columbus is charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

Tate is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Medina County court.