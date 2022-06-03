AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

The victim was found in the parking lot near the basketball courts of the I Promise School at 400 West Market Street just before 11 p.m. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ethan Liming, of Akron.

The victim was with a group of friends who pulled into the school parking lot, police said. Shortly after arriving, the victim and his friends became involved in a fight with at least three other males who were already on the property playing basketball. During the ordeal, the victim was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted, police said.

The victim’s friends rushed home to call 911, which alerted the police to the situation.

Police said the victim had severe injuries. He was pronounced dead just minutes after he was found.

Akron Public Schools called Liming a “rising senior” and “student leader” at Firestone Community Learning Center.

“The death of a student affects all of Akron Public Schools. Ethan’s passing is, sadly, one of many we have experienced during this school year. May we all pause a moment from our daily pressures to give thanks for the lives of these children. May we forever find ways to keep our memories of them alive. Each of these losses reminds us about how precious, and sometimes fleeting, life can be,” the district said in a statement.

Counseling services will be available to Firestone CLC students.

Ethan Liming (Photo courtesy: Akron Public Schools)

Akron police have not released possible suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.