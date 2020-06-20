Closings and delays
Team to scrutinize Cleveland police actions during protests

Ohio

A Black Lives Matter rally in Cleveland May 30 resulted in extensive vandalism

CLEVELAND (AP) — The monitoring team for a court-ordered consent decree will review the actions of Cleveland police during and after recent racial inequality protests.

Monitor Hassan Aden said in a memorandum filed Thursday in federal court the review is based on reports of unnecessary force, lack of preparation and other concerns about the Cleveland police response to protests.

A Black Lives Matter rally in Cleveland May 30 over George Floyd’s death by police in Minneapolis resulted in extensive vandalism after officers fired tear gas and non-lethal munitions outside the county’s justice center.

The consent decree has been in place since 2015. 

