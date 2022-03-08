COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another man has been indicted in connection to a human trafficking case that began with the arrest of an Ohio school teacher.

On Tuesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant announced the indictment of a Columbus man following an investigation conducted by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Desmond Thomas, 25, is facing five felony counts, including trafficking in persons, rape, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thomas, also known by his street alias of “TommyGun Nino,” was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation began with a tip in August 2021 about a juvenile posting ads on a website for prostitution. Investigators say former Northland High School teacher Robert Pea, 60, answered the ad and engaged in sexual activity for hire, Yost said.

According to the criminal complaint, Pea was aware that the minor was 16 years old when he arranged to meet her at a hotel and paid her for sex.

The task force investigation is continuing as additional victims are being identified and interviewed, Yost said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336) or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888 and request to be connected with a member of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.