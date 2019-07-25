Tariffs, poor weather hit Ohio farmers hard as they brace for difficult winter

One wheat farmer said the agriculture industry, especially in northern Ohio, is in a tough position

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he could not recall a worse situation for the state’s agriculture community.

Not even the drought of 1988 was as bad as it has been for farmers and ranchers.

This time around, it’s not a lack of rain that’s the problem, it’s quite the opposite — too much.

Poor weather last fall and a soaker of a spring earlier this year have caused growers north of I-70 to miss planting windows and left acres of fields flooded and barren.

On top of that, tariffs continue to hit hard.

According to wheat farmer Brad Moffett, with the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers, when it comes to marketing any agriculture commodity, it’s all about demand.

“We’re destroying demand with tariffs,” Moffett said.

He said the agriculture community understands the occasional need for tariffs but he also says, “They’re going on a little too long.”

He wants to see the USMCA trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada signed as soon as possible because Mexico and Canada are their top customers for corn, wheat and ethanol.

Meanwhile, China is our country’s top customer for soybeans. Moffett said tariffs with China need to be resolved as well.

Between the weather and tariffs, Moffett said farmers, especially in northern Ohio, are in a tough position.

“When we can’t get corn in the ground, it affects dairy, it affects hogs, it affects poultry because we need corn silage for dairy, we need corn for the energy portion of the diet, we need soybeans for the protein portion of the diet and it’s going to drive the price of feed up because there will be some shortages.”

Moffett said some farmers are already feeling it.

Jack Wilson is a rancher that raises Hereford bulls in Kingston, Ohio. He brought two of those bulls to the Ohio State Fair. One of his bulls took first place in its division and class while coming in second place overall.

Depending on the time of year, the 2,300-pound bull eats 35 to 50 pounds of grain per day and another 15 pounds of hay, if he can find some.

“There’s been no good hay made up around home in Columbiana County…very little wheat so there’s very little straw. Corn is getting a little bit high to feed the stock and stuff,” Wilson said. “It’s gonna be a tough winter, I have a feeling.”

Wilson said the pain is just beginning.

“Especially with two bad years because last year wasn’t that great either. It was awful wet last year so there was no good hay made last year. There’s an awful hay shortage.”

He said the hay available is subpar.

“The hay isn’t as good as what it should be. The protein level is low in it and stuff, so then it takes more corn to help keep [his bulls] in good order.”

While Wilson is being hit hard in his pocketbook, he said dairy farmers will get it worse.

The Ohio State treasurer has opened up access to a loan program for farmers as a result of the terrible spring weather.

Wilson said he’s signed up for it but is holding off on drawing any assistance for as long as he can.

For more information on how tariffs and the weather have affected farmers and ranchers in Ohio, Moffett recommended coming down to the state fair in Columbus and talking with experts there.

“You’ll find positive thinkers that are a little scared right now,” Moffett said. “But they’ll bounce back.”