Tanker truck crash blocks Route 11 in Ashtabula County

Ohio

The driver of the truck was injured in the crash

PLYMOUTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 11 in Ashtabula County is closed because of a tanker truck crash.

The accident happened about 4:27 a.m. Wednesday on Route 11 at the 7 Hills Rd. exit in Plymouth Township.

The tanker is leaking, but troopers said they don’t know what the truck was hauling.

ODOT is setting up a detour. Drivers heading north on Route 11 will have to exit on I-90. Those heading south will have to exit on Route 84.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was injured in the crash.

