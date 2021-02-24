Tally of Ohio residents charged in US Capitol breach up to 9

In this image taken from Capitol building security camera footage and released in a criminal complaint by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Derek Jancart, circled in red by the source, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jancart, of Ohio, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection, according to U.S. District Court documents. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP)

Derek Jancart of Columbus is the ninth Ohioan to be accused of joining a mob of former President Trump’s supporters, who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man was arrested and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection last month.

Derek Jancart, 39, of Columbus is the ninth Ohioan to be accused of joining a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault.

Dozens of people have been arrested in the attack, which temporarily halted congressional business to confirm Joe Biden as president.