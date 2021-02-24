Tally of Ohio residents charged in US Capitol breach up to 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man was arrested and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection last month.
Derek Jancart, 39, of Columbus is the ninth Ohioan to be accused of joining a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building.
Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault.
Dozens of people have been arrested in the attack, which temporarily halted congressional business to confirm Joe Biden as president.