Tall order awaits Ohio’s next House Speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on a resolution to remove House Speaker Larry Householder from leadership. Afterward, the Republican caucus will begin work on filling the opening with a new representative.

“In order to start that healing process, in order to start gaining that confidence and trust back, we have to move quickly,” said Rep. Craig Riedel, (R) Defiance.

In the past few years, the Ohio House of Representatives has seen two House Speakers come under a federal investigation. The most recent, Larry Householder was arrested last week and accused of a multi-million dollar bribery scandal.

“The new speaker is going to have to appear to be above all of this scandal,” said Paul Beck, a retired professor at Ohio State University.

Currently there are five candidates vying for the gavel

For the people of Ohio, who holds the Speaker’s chair determines what legislation gets passed through the Statehouse. The person also determines what bills may never see the light of day.

“Controls the flow of legislation there, controls what gets onto the floor, the Speaker can bottle up legislation,” Beck said.

Whoever takes over for Householder will need to finish out this legislative cycle that ends in December and also be tasked with bringing trust back to the office.

“There will be this effort, I think, to try and reclaim some kind of public support and approval. It’s not going to be easy,” Beck said.

The vote on Householder’s removal process is scheduled to begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Soon afterward, the majority will call a meeting to begin the process of picking a new speaker.