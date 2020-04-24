T-Shirt mania across Buckeye State for Joe Burrow

T-shirt shops are now meeting a new demand as they get orders for replica shirts

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Business is booming for T-shirt shops across Ohio with the news Joe Burrow was drafted first in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

You may have noticed Joe Burrow wearing a unique shirt during the 2020 NFL Draft. The shirt features an outline of the State of Ohio with the numbers “740” in the middle. T-shirt shops are now meeting a new demand as they get orders for replica shirts.

The whole point of this ‘T-Shirt-Mania’ is two-fold: supporting local businesses and showing the pride of this Appalachian region.

“Any good news that happens in this area is great news,” said Sean Daniel, owner of ‘Oops, I Shirt Myself!‘ in Ironton. “Especially in this time of need, everybody needs as much pride and hope.”

Other T-shirt shops are making their own versions of the shirt as well. You can order online from ‘Oops, I Shirt Myself!,’ ‘Treasures From the Valley,’ or ‘Make-It-Yours.’