Swimming advisory issued for Lake Erie beach after sewage discharge

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) - Sewage overflow has closed one Lake Erie beach in the Cleveland area.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted a public advisory at Edgewater Beach just before midnight on Monday.

The Sewer District says a combination of raw sewage and storm water overflowed into the lake during Monday night's heavy rains.

Visitors -- especially children, the elderly and those in ill health -- are advised to avoid the water.

The Sewer District says it's developing a solution to manage such future issues. It says sewer overflow discharges have significantly decreased since upgrades have been made.

The last Edgewater discharge (during recreation season) was June 27, 2015, according to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.