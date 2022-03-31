AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A homeowner in Akron had quite a wake-up call Thursday morning.

An SUV traveling at a high rate of speed hit a utility pole on Hawk Avenue and then crashed into the second floor of a house.

The SUV then crashed through the roof of the front porch and eventually landed on its roof.

It happened just before 3 a.m.

Akron police told FOX 8 the homeowner was sleeping on the second floor at the time of the crash.

198 Hawk Ave, Akron, FOX 8 Photo

The person was not hurt.

Police would not clarify how many people were in the vehicle.

They told FOX 8 no one was killed.

The SUV was towed from the scene.

The utility company was called out to replace the pole.