COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man.

The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a business on the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on Jan. 24. Police said the Tesla was abandoned 10 days earlier, with the registration showing it was a rental car.

Jordan’s body was found with a gunshot wound, police said.

The Columbus Police Homicide Bureau said the surveillance video shows two people walking away from the car.

Anyone with any information can contact Columbus police at 614-645-0907, email Det. Kelley at tkelley@columbuspolice.org, or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).