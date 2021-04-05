Suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Detroit is in the Scioto County Jail after troopers say they found $26,750 worth of drugs in his truck.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 50-year-old James Thompson was pulled over Monday, March 20, for a lane violation on Route 823.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted troopers to suspected drugs inside the 2021 Dodge Ram 1500. Inside they found 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and 14 grams of crack cocaine.

Thompson was charged with possession of cocaine and heroin.