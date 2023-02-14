CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a suspect with a gun was reportedly seen on Case Western Reserve University’s campus Monday evening.

The campus community was ordered to stay alert and in place just around 5 p.m. after reports of the suspect last seen on Euclid near University Hospitals.

After a search by multiple police departments, investigators believed the suspect was no longer in the area Monday night. There will be an increased police presence in that area.

All campus buildings are card-access only, and everyone was urged to use safe rides or shuttles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-368-3333.