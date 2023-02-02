DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. DeWine received a request from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office asking for him to sign a governor’s warrant requesting Preslar be brought back to the state to face charges.

According to the Mercer County Jail, Preslar is being held in the Mercer County Jail on 5 counts of theft, 1 count of theft without consent, 2 counts of identity fraud, 1 count of criminal mischief, 1 count of engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, 1 count of possessing criminal tools and 1 count of attempted theft.

The suspect was being held at Wake County Detention Center in North Carolina on local charges and a hold from Mercer County, where she reportedly would not sign the extradition paperwork to voluntarily return to Ohio.

The suspect is expected to have a bond hearing at a later date in the Common Pleas Court. Preslar is said to be wanted in two other jurisdictions.