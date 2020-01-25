Suspect shot, killed by officer during reported robbery at Bob Evans in Columbus

The manager of the Bob Evans was taken to the hospital with minor injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say an armed suspect attempting to rob a Bob Evans was shot and killed by officers.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a man wearing a mask entered the Bob Evans located in the 1400 block of Olentangy River Road and demanded money from the manager in the back office.

Police say the manager attempted to comply with the suspect’s demands but was assaulted by the suspect after having trouble getting money from the safe.

Before getting any money, the suspect ran from the restaurant through a back door but was confronted by officers that had arrived on scene.

A Columbus Division of Police spokesperson says officers were forced to open fire on the suspect during the confrontation.

The suspect was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The manager of the Bob Evans was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and later released.

No officers were injured. Police continue to investigate.