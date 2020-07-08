Suspect led police on chase on I-90 after shooting involving Euclid police: I-Team

I-90 was shut down at E. 156th for about five hours

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the incident on I-90 westbound at E. 156th Wednesday morning was the result of a chase and shooting involving Euclid police.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer confirmed that information to the FOX 8 I-Team.

Police had responded to a call of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. at 20670 Lakeland Blvd. at the Midway Lounge.

Police sources say the suspect tried to ram a police cruiser, which is when the officer opened fire.

A press release from the Euclid Police Department says the suspect was hit by police gunfire.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

The suspect took off in a vehicle after the shooting and crashed on I-90 just before 5 a.m.

The suspect is in surgery and no officers were injured.

90WB at E. 156. Accident. Police say they are shutting down the 90W at E. 156 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 8, 2020

I-90 was shut down at E. 156th for about five hours while investigators gathered information at the scene.

Agents with the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on scene and a part of that investigation.













I-90 at E. 156th

They are typically called when there is an incident involving an officer’s use of force.