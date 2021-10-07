Photo: Suspect in shooting of Ohio trooper arrested

Ohio

by: Talia Naquin,

Posted: / Updated:

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – The man suspected of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on Thursday.

Trooper Josef Brobst stopped a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hancock County just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for speeding.

Trooper Josef Brobst, Courtesy: OSHP

The driver, identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, tried to get the trooper’s service weapon, according to the patrol. That’s when Brobst was shot.

Hathorn’s car was recovered behind a business. He was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. after a person reported seeing him on County Road 223 in Findlay, the state patrol said.

Suspect in Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shooting taken into custody (Photo courtesy: OSHP)

The injured trooper is doing well and expected to survive, the patrol said.

Robert Tramaine Hathorn

Hathorn was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before going to jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com