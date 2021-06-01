Suspect in murder of Cleveland undercover officer now faces death penalty

** Watch previously aired video above for more on McDaniel’s arraignment **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County prosecutors have filed a new indictment that shows they are now seeking the death penalty against a suspect for the shooting deaths of a Cleveland Police undercover officer and another man with him.

New charges have been filed against David McDaniel.

He had been indicted for the killings last year, but county prosecutors often take cases to a committee before deciding whether or not to seek the death penalty.

McDaniel is charged with killing Detective James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess.

It happened last September as Officer Skernivitz was working in an unmarked police car and sitting with Dingess.

The indictment shows the death penalty specifications were added to the charges for killing two people and for committing the murders during a robbery.

Police sources told the I-Team at the time of the crime, there was no immediate indication McDaniel knew Skernivitz was a police officer. It appeared McDaniel and 2 juveniles walked up to the car and shot the men while trying to rob them.

The younger suspects face charges in juvenile court. Prosecutors have started the process toward trying to have them tried as adults.

Meantime, two other adults have also been indicted in the case. Brittany Cremeans and Antonio Darby faces charges for lying to investigators and helping to get rid of the murder weapon.

McDaniel goes back to court to face the new charges Thursday.