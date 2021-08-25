Suspect in multiple Ohio slayings not competent to stand trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A former truck driver who authorities say is linked by DNA to the slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois is not competent to stand trial in a 1996 killing.

Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger ruled Monday that Samuel Legg III is incapable of assisting in his own defense and will continue to be held in a psychiatric facility.

Authorities have said that Legg has a history of mental illness.

A county grand jury had indicted Legg in August 2020 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of a Cleveland woman whose body was found behind a truck stop near Toledo.