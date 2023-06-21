COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers along with Columbus police are continuing to search for a man accused of fatally shooting another on the northeast side.

Robert Martin-Sydnor_mugshot (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

On June 9, police say they responded to a reported shooting just before 1:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Denue Avenue. Officers found Rapheal Jones, 32, with a gunshot wound and had him taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m.

Detectives determined during a preliminary investigation that Jones was seen arguing with 28-year-old Robert Martin-Sydnor when the shooting occurred. Police said Martin-Sydnor shot Jones and ran from the scene.

Police identified Martin-Sydnor as the suspect in early June, charging him with murder. He is still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Martin-Sydnor. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.