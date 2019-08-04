Police say Dayton gunman killed sister in mass shooting

The shooter was identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/CNN Newsource) – Police say the gunman responsible for killing nine people in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning also killed his own sister.

Connor Betts, 24, fired an assault rifle in a popular nightlife district in the city around 1 a.m., killing nine and hurting over 20 others.

One of those victims was Betts’ sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts.

Dayton police say Connor Betts began shooting as he made his way toward a bar called Ned Peppers.

Someone from the bar grabbed the barrel of the rifle right before officers arrived and shot and killed Betts.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.

Police say Betts had a “.223 high-capacity” gun, was wearing body armor and had additional magazines with him.

Authorities issued a search warrant on Betts’ family home in Bellbrook, Ohio, saying it was connected to the mass shooting in Dayton.

“The road is going to be blocked because we are trying to give the family respect,” Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said.

Doherty also said the house was safe when officers arrived, with no explosives rigged.

The house is a family home, with three or four people living there.

Those involved in the search were collecting any evidence that might help in the investigation of the shooting, Doherty said.

While Bellbrook Police have never had a situation like this, Doherty says they are always ready.

“We train for active shooters, we train for these kind of things,” he said. “It’s just difficult.”

There have not been any calls or concerns regarding Betts to the Bellbrook Police Department in the past, Doherty said.

The motive for the Dayton shooting remains unclear.

Police did not provide information about Betts’ relationship with his sister.

Brad Howard, a friend of Connor Betts’ for 20 years, says Betts was quiet and kept to himself. Howard said they would talk music and pop culture.