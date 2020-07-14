Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing at Geneva-on-the-Lake, source confirms

The victim, 29-year-old Christopher Lee Nasca, was stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) – A source confirmed Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing at Geneva-on-the-Lake Saturday morning.

According to Geneva-on-the-Lake police, two men were involved in an altercation that turned physical near the 5400 block of Lake Road East.

The victim, 29-year-old Christopher Lee Nasca, was stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

