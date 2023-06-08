CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Canton police officer was grazed by a bullet in a shooting late Wednesday night and a suspect in the incident has died, police sources confirm to the FOX-8 I-Team.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. when officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of 25th St SW.

Police say, shortly after arriving, officers were fired upon and returned fire, wounding the suspect, who has been identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Neff.

Sources told the I-Team that Neff was involved in some sort of domestic incident and ran from officers. The suspect was seriously hurt when shots were fired. A short time later sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that the suspect died.

According to a press release from Canton police, an officer “was grazed by a bullet fired by the suspect, but did not suffer an injury.”

The Canton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were all on the scene, which included the nearby northbound ramp from I-77 to Cleveland Ave. SW.

BCI agents did take a gun and several shell casings from the scene as evidence. The state agency will be leading the investigation.

Stay with FOX8.com and FOX 8 News for updates on this developing story.