Suspect arrested in slaying of Columbus teen in early August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have announced the arrest of a man being sought in the shooting death of an Ohio teenager earlier this month.

Police said 17-year-old Perniel Hook was a passenger in a car Aug. 7 when an armed man began following the vehicle in east Columbus.

Police said the driver tried to flee but the man started shooting, critically wounding the teenager, who died the following night at Grant Hospital.

Police announced Saturday the arrest of 22-year-old Kaishawn Watts, who has been charged with murder.

A listed number for Watts couldn’t be found Sunday and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.