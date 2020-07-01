Suspect accused of Ohio game threat to offer guilty plea

The government alleges that defendant Daniel Rippy made the “electronic communication” threat from California

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team is expected to plead guilty Wednesday.

The government alleges that defendant Daniel Rippy made the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018.

The game was played in Columbus that year.

Rippy agreed in a court document Tuesday to plead guilty with the understanding that a judge must still accept the plea.

Rippy’s public defender has declined to comment ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.

