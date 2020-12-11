Survey shows over half of Ohio’s restaurants could close permanently

Ohio

(WKBN) – More than half of Ohio’s restaurants could soon shut down for good, according to a poll by the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Approximately 60% of restaurant owners who responded to the poll said they will close in the next six months if more government help doesn’t arrive.

A staggering 90% said they won’t break even in 2020.

According to the National Restaurant Association, about 110,000 restaurants across the country have already closed permanently during the pandemic.

