Survey calls Ohio the 26th best state to live in

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a recent ranking of the best states to live in, Ohio sits right in the middle of the pack.

The annual wallethub.com survey was released Tuesday.

The survey ranked Ohio the 26th best state to live in. Ohio scored relatively high in factors like quality of life and safety, but low in economy and education & health.

Factors carrying the most weight include cost of living, property taxes, COVID-19 economic recovery, high school graduation rate, weather, property crime rate, and law-enforcement employees per capita.

New Jersey took the survey’s top spot.

How states bordering Ohio fared: