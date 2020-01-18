Superintendent: Cafeteria worker wrong to take away lunch

The worker was taken off the job and could face discipline

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) – The superintendent of an Ohio school district says a cafeteria worker was wrong to remove a lunch tray from a middle school student after he’d sat down to eat over a $6 lunch debt.

Wellington Exempted Village School District Superintendent Ed Weber said a video confirmed what happened to the eighth-grader Wednesday. Weber says he met with the boy Thursday and apologized, telling him “it’s not the way we do things.”

He says students are allowed to carry a $20 lunch charge.

The worker was taken off the job and could face discipline once an investigation is completed.

