Suicide prevention video series to start airing in Ohio this week

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced Monday that a four-part suicide prevention video series will start airing on television this week.

The “Suicide in Ohio: Conversations” series aims to raise suicide awareness and prevent future deaths in Ohio.

It will feature healthcare experts as well as the parents of a young woman who died of suicide. University of Toledo football players will also share their stories about loss and mental health.

“Governor Mike DeWine has placed an emphasis on reducing suicides, especially among our young people. With these videos, we want to educate family members, teachers, healthcare professionals and anyone watching about the signs of suicide,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss.

“Over the course of the program, you’ll learn how to talk to someone who may be thinking about suicide, who is at highest risk and how to get help for yourself or a loved one. This effort ties in with The Suicide Prevention Plan of Ohio, a statewide collaboration meant to define and build a service system that helps us all to recognize signs of suicide and get help immediately,” added OSPF Executive Director Tony Coder.

The videos are 15 minutes each.

The series will start airing on The Ohio Channel and PBS stations in the state at 8 p.m. Dec. 10.

If someone you know shows signs of suicide, experts recommend taking the following steps:

Take the person seriously.

Stay with them.

Help them remove lethal means (firearms, medications, sharp objects).

Call the Ohio CareLine at 1-800-720-9616, anytime, day or night.

Text TALK to 741 741 to text with a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line for free, 24/7 support.

Escort them to mental health services or an emergency room.

Call 911 if someone is in immediate danger.