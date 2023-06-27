(WKBN) – A recent report from the Cleveland Clinic is shining a light on UV nail dryers.

The dryers are typically used with gel manicures to cure the polish. There is still more to learn, but the findings are causing some concern.

“Research shows ultraviolet light from UV nail dryers can cause DNA damage in the cells, just like ultraviolet light from the sun,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang, a dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic. “What we don’t know is how that translates into individual people and potential skin cancer risk.”

Piliang recommends applying sunscreen to your hands about 20 minutes before a nail appointment. Make sure it’s water resistant with at least an SPF of 30. Taking those measures can also prevent premature aging.

Piliang said it’s also best to limit your exposure to UV nail dryers and do regular skin checks.