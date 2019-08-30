Student found with loaded gun at Ohio high school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a 14-year-old student was found at an Ohio high school with a loaded gun Thursday after the boy’s father reported him.

The father called officials at Westerville North High School, just north of Columbus, to express concerns about his ninth-grade son, one of which was that the boy might have a weapon.

It turned out he did have a loaded weapon. the gun was discovered at the start of the school day.

Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler said the father did the right thing.

“The parent, knowing there would be consequences for the child, was willing to put the safety of the school and the safety of the students in front of that and realize this could be a dangerous situation. That’s what we need in these situations. There are going to be consequences but think about the consequences if you don’t take an action. This father had the courage to take that action. so kudos to him,” Chandler said.

Chandler added that there isn’t any indication the boy had plans to use the gun. It’s also not clear where he got it.

The teen is facing felony charges and expulsion from school.