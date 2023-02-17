COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a high school student who brought a gun to a Columbus city school and was able to break free from custody late Thursday morning.

A Columbus City School spokesperson confirmed that Eastmoor Academy High School received an anonymous tip that a student on campus may have possessed a weapon and showed it to other students. Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the building was placed on an elevated security level, and it notified the districts safety and security staff and Columbus police.

The student was identified, a weapon was recovered, and the school resumed normal activities at noon.

According to police, however, the student, a 15-year-old boy whom school security had detained in the office, was able to flee the school, but left behind his backpack. School security looked through the student’s backpack and uncovered a Glock 9-millimeter, semi-automatic gun, loaded with one live round in the chamber and nine live rounds loaded in the gun’s extended magazine.

CPD said the gun was traced back to Martin County in Florida, where it was reported stolen.

Police searched the student’s home but were unable to locate him. An arrest warrant was issued, and Columbus Police Gun Crimes are now in charge of the investigation.