ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW)– An 18-year-old Alliance High School student was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Alliance police said a .22 caliber firearm was found in the waistband of Hogan Wade’s pants after he posted on social media about having a gun at school.

He also had a vape pen with THC concentrate, police said.

Wade was taken to the Alliance jail for processing. He was charged with inducing panic, weapons on school premises and drug abuse.