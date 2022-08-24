PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Stark County middle schooler was arrested and faces charges after they brought an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday.

It happened at Oakwood Middle School in Plain Township.

According to the district, another student saw the gun at the end of the school day and told a staff member.

The Stark County Sheriff’s deputy onsite at the school arrested the student, who will no longer be allowed on school grounds, the district said.

In a letter sent out to families, the district said there was no threat or plan to harm students or staff in the building.

“While this incident ended with everyone leaving the school safely, I want to reiterate to all of our parents, if you own a firearm or weapon, please ensure that it is locked securely,” the letter went on to say. “Even if you think your child doesn’t know about the weapon, please lock it up.”

The district also commended the student who reported seeing the weapon.

“If you see something, say something,” the letter said. “I know if we work together we can ensure the safety of all students, but we need your help.”