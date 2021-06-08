Street artist WRDSMTH plans Cleveland mural to late Michael Stanley

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Los Angeles-based street artist WRDSMTH is returning to his hometown of Cleveland for a mural tour.

The “How Do I Love Thee Tour,” which is hosted and produced by local non-profit Graffiti HeArt, will feature 15 murals in Cleveland, Lakewood and Cleveland Heights.

Planned is a 2,200-foot tribute to legendary musician Michael Stanley, who died of lung cancer in March, on Payne Avenue in Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood. It will include iconic lyrics to Stanley’s hit song “Lover.”

“Being born and raised in Cleveland, it was impossible to not know who Michael Stanley was — he is a legend. While still in school, I had a summer internship at TV8 and assisted the creative team on the show PM Magazine. There, I had the opportunity to meet and work with Michael. He was a producer and on-air talent on the show, and it turned out the legend was also a kind, affable, and likeable guy. Kind of cool I got to call a legend my friend,” WRDSMTH said in a news release.

The murals will be installed Aug. 6 to Aug. 14.

WRDSMTH is known for his typewriter style and inspirational phrases. A graduate of Miami University, he worked in advertising before becoming a street artist.