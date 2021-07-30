Storm damage from across the Ohio Valley; NWS confirms at least two tornadoes

(WTRF) — Thursday’s storms caused extensive damage in many Ohio Valley communities.

The National Weather Service confirms there was a tornado in New Athens. They also confirm that a tornado touched down in New Alexandria.

Our reporters were in New Athens, Ohio in Harrison County and Wintersville, Ohio in Jefferson County to talk to officials and residents.

Nancy Martin, who lives on Route 9 in New Athens, described the destruction the tornado left on McFarland Road.

“I mean what can I say. It could have been a whole lot worse. Up that way is a whole lot worse,” she said.

Tina Whittaker was just returning from the vet with her cat, who was in the car beside her.

“I pulled up here to see what that horrible noise was, and I reached down and turned my phone off. I drove right here and I stopped here. Thank God I stopped here because if I wouldn’t, the telephone pole in the road would have got me. God works in mysterious ways, and there’s a lot of people who got it worse than I did.,” she said.

A shed that once stood behind a New Athens resident’s home was tossed 25 yards.

Devin Kalinowski was eating his dinner when his uncle told him to hunker down. Kalinowski says he felt like he was in a movie grabbing his pets, just like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, hanging on for dear life.

“I went to the hallway in the house thought it was the safest thing to do. I kept the animals there too,” he said.

A telephone pole laying in the middle of McFarland Road is just one of many to be taken down in the tornado, flattened in just seconds.

Clean up is already underway and crews will be working for weeks

New Athens, Ohio damage; photos by Rebecca Little, WTRF

Wintersville, Ohio damage; photos by Colin Roose, WTRF

Storm in Blaine, Ohio; courtesy of Linda Dobranetski

SR 519 outside of New Athens; ODOT photos