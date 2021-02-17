Storm blamed for 2 deaths in Ohio, vaccine shipment delays

The huge winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow across Toledo and its surrounding counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – The latest blast of winter has shut down several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ohio and could delay vaccine shipments by a day or two.

Hospitals and health clinics in Toledo, Dayton and Columbus and several counties in western Ohio canceled their vaccination appointments on Tuesday.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the shipment delays involve vaccines sent directly to providers and the doses the state repackages and sends to smaller distributors.

The huge winter storm that walloped the South and reached all the way into New England dumped more than a foot of snow across Toledo and its surrounding counties.

At least two deaths in Ohio are being blamed on the storm.