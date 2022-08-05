COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a burglar who used a truck as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a camera store.

Police investigate the wreckage on Aug. 5, 2022, after a utility truck smashed into Midwest Photo in Columbus. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

The utility truck used in the burglary was also stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, according to investigators at the scene. Someone had gotten ahold of the vehicle and used it to smash through the front entrance of Midwest Photo, at 2887 Silver Dr. in the North Linden neighborhood.

Police said they believe a second suspect also acted as a getaway driver, as the burglar left the stolen truck inside the entrance. A photo taken at the scene showed parts of the ceiling had been pulled down when the truck plowed through the entrance, and wreckage from the crash littered the floor of the store.

Several CPD officers were at the scene as of 5:26 a.m. Investigators there told NBC4 that the burglar made off with several items from Midwest Photo but did not have further details. The store’s website indicates that it sells professional photo and video cameras, tripods, lighting kits, gimbals and more. Many of the products for sale on the website start at $500 or more.

No details about the suspects were available as of Friday morning.