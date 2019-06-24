Steubenville toddler dies 9 months after being shot

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The young victim of a September drive-by shooting on the 1400 block of Ridge Ave. has died.

According to her mother, Mahogany Luke, 27, 3-year-old Sa’Raija Watson died early Saturday morning after nine months of battling health complications from the Sept. 24 shooting.

Luke said she and her daughter both sustained injuries. The toddler was shot in the head and stomach.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether or not shooting suspect, Brylee West, 18, Steubenville, will be charged with homicide.

“My baby lost hers. He needs to loose his. Flat out. That’s the only justice in my eyes,” said Luke.

7News spoke to Steubenville Police Chief, Bill McCafferty, early Sunday about the future of West’s charges. “As far as I’m concerned, he should be charged with murder but there will have to be an autopsy and the prosecutor will have to decide,” said McCafferty.

Funeral arrangements are still being planning for Watson.

Luke told 7News, her daughter spent almost every day watching the movie “Trolls.” They’re hoping to raise enough money to lay Sa’Raija to rest in a Trolls themed casket in commemoration of her life.