Steubenville man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse

The victim is a nine-year-old child who he was supervising

by: Kenny Jackson

PHOTO: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Steubenville man pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony sex charge involving a child victim.

Lewis E. Anderson Freeman, 27, was immediately taken into custody after his guilty plea and will serve 10-20 years in the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

Following the completion of his sentence, Anderson-Freeman will be placed on supervised release for 25 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Charges were filed against Anderson-Freeman after he had sexual contact a nine-year-old child, who he was supervising at the time. The incident reportedly occurred on April 12, 2019 inside a Weirton residence.

The investigation was completed by the Wellsburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

