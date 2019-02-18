Statewide community outbreak of hepatitis declared

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health declared a statewide community outbreak of hepatitis A after observing an increase in cases linked to certain risk factors since the beginning of 2018.

Since January 2018 to February 11, 2019, Ohio has seen 1,657 cases of hepatitis A according to the Ohio Health Department.

Sixty percent of those people with the virus in Ohio were hospitalized, and five people have died.

Sixty-eight of the 88 counties in Ohio have had confirmed cases of hepatitis A, and four counties have seen more than 90 cases each. The ODH issued the outbreak alert in June of 2018.

Franklin County is one of them and has 223 confirmed cases of hepatitis A as of February 11, 2019.

As of February 11, there have been five cases in Mahoning County, one case in Columbiana County, 62 cases in Lawrence County and 13 cases in Trumbull County.

"Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver disease that is spread when hands, food or objects contaminated with stool are put in the mouth. It can be spread by close contact with a person who is sick with hepatitis A, eating food prepared by a person with hepatitis A, or sex with a person with hepatitis A," Columbus Public Health said in a press release. "Getting vaccinated and practicing proper handwashing is the best way to prevent hepatitis A.

The CDC says the vaccine is effective if given within the first two weeks after exposure. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, diarrhea, clay-colored stool, joint pain, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). If symptoms occur, the CDC says they usually start appearing four weeks after exposure, but can occur as early as two and as late as seven weeks after the initial exposure. Symptoms develop usually over a period of several days.