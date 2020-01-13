Statewide alert issued for missing man from Dayton

A statewide alert has bee issued for a missing man out of Dayton

Robert Harper, 87, was last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his assisted living facility on Denlinger Road.

He was driving a 1992 Chrysler Fifth Avenue with Ohio license plate DKL4223.

Harper suffers from diabetes, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police by dialing 911. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.