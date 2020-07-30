Statewide alert issued for missing couple from Summit County

The couple was last seen July 29

COPLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Summit County have issued a statewide alert for a missing couple from Copley.

Police say Gloria and Walter Cummings, age 85 and 86 respectively, left their Sunnyacres Road home on July 29 at about 6:30 p.m. and haven’t been seen since.

Authorities say Gloria suffers from dementia.

The couple is believed to be traveling in a 2016 blue Chrysler 300 with license plate number CF42NU.

Anyone who has seen Gloria and Walter are asked to call police by dialing 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

