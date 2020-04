He was reported found and safe at about 7:30 a.m. Police did not say where he was located

DOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported missing from Dover has been found and is safe, according to police.

Police say 69-year-old Robert Fellers was reported missing early Monday after he left the County Club Retirement Campus at about 2:30 a.m. nad never returned.

