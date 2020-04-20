State website containing list of nursing homes with positive COVID-19 cases taken down

A website listing the names of nursing facilities in the state with confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases was taken down over the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A website listing the names of nursing facilities in the state with confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases was taken down over the weekend.

The website is run by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The Ohio Healthcare Association (OHCA) notified ODH last week that some facilities named on the list may have been reported in error.

OHCA reported that as soon as the website went online, they immediately began hearing from members about erroneous information on the list.

The association immediately requested that ODH take down the list until all information was verified.

Other issues with the list are no distinction between staff cases and resident cases, cases that have resolved not removed (although there is a disclaimer about this at the top of the page), no distinction between a SNF and a RCF in the same building, and in at least one example, a contractor who was not a resident or staff member included. We will continue to work to cleanse the list. Ohio Healthcare Association

We have reached out to the Ohio Department of Health about why the list was taken down but have not received a reply at the time of this report.

Once we hear from officials at the Ohio Department of Health, we will update this report.